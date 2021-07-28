Two men are in police custody after a police-involved shooting in the Gran Couva early Wednesday morning.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force were conducting a road-block exercise around 1 a.m. at Batchasingh Street, when they attempted to stop a Ford Focus with three occupants.
Police said the driver reversed the vehicle and a man seated in the rear seat, pointed an object resembling a firearm at one of the officers.
In accordance with the Use of Force Policy, the officer discharged his service issued firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
The vehicle then collided with two officers who sustained minor injuries and had to seek medical attention.
Police said that when the vehicle came to a halt, the armed suspect ran off, while the other two were arrested by officers.
Efforts to locate the third suspect proved futile.
Officers of Gran Couva Police Station and Central Division Task Force are continuing investigations.