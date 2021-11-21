TWO cousins were ambushed and shot dead and then the body of one of them, a young girl, was burnt in a car fire.
The 2021 murder toll stood at 386 up to last night while the corresponding figure last year was 362.
Police said around 1.45 a.m. yesterday, cousins Jada Pierre, 16 and Jordan Pierre, 21, left their St Barb’s Road, Belmont home in a Nissan Almera car to drop off a man they knew higher up from where they lived.
After dropping him off, while driving near Anora Gardens a group of men suddenly started shooting at the car.
Police said as gunmen opened fire Jada was shot several times and may have been killed on the spot. Jordan ran out the vehicle but was shot as he ran and fell a short distance from the car.
One of the gunmen then set the car on fire.
Residents contacted the Fire Service after the gunmen left and officers from the Wrightson Road Headquarters, Port of Spain, responded. They extinguished the blaze in the car and found Jada’s body while her cousin was found dead not far from the car.
Officers from the Region One Homicide Bureau, Crime Scene Unit and Besson Street CID visited the scene.
The Sunday Express yesterday visited their home and met with one of Jada’s uncles who called for justice but then shouted that they were not going to get any.
Another relative said Jada was a pupil of St James Secondary School but had always remained inside her home.
She said both cousins were the “most loving young people ever,” adding that their murders were a case of them being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“If any one of them pass they would tell you, good morning or good evening,” she said.
Dead next to car
Meanwhile, a Maloney man was shot dead during a robbery along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, Aranjuez yesterday.
Police said around 4 a.m. they received a call that Marvin Jones was seen lying at the side of the highway near to a hardware store known as Tool-Time Hardware.
When officers of the Barataria Police Station arrived on the scene they found Jones on the road near to his car that appeared to have broken down. He was unresponsive and bleeding.
Officers took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he was pronounced dead.
Region Two Homicide Bureau officers and officers of the Barataria CID are continuing investigations.
Police believe that when Jones stopped at the side of the road after his car had broken down he was ambushed by bandits who shot him while robbing him.