Gunmen opened fire on a group of people in San Juan this morning, killing two people and injuring three more.
Investigators told the Express that the incident occurred just before nine a.m today at the corner of Second Avenue and Saddle Road in San Juan.
Police say four gunmen in a Toyota Yaris motor car pulled up to the group and opened fire.
Reynold Victor, who police believe was the original target, was shot multiple times and killed at the scene, while four others were also hit, including Jelissa Payne.
According to sources, Payne, 35, died later at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Another woman was shot in the back and right knee and is in critical condition.
According to police, a 59-year-old guy was shot in the left knee and back, while a 40-year-old man was wounded in the right knee and buttocks.
Police sources say the hit on Victor came from behind the prison walls as a message to his brother, who is also imprisoned.
Victor and his mother had built a house in Vegas Morvant but were forced to leave and relocate to San Juan after their lives were threatened.
Victor was employed with the San Juan Regional Corporation.
The murder count has now jumped to 305. The murder count for the same period last year was 291.