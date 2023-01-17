Three men pretending to have a car for sale, tried robbing their buyers in Barataria around noon today. The “buyers’ turned out to be police officers.
Two of the “sellers” are now dead. The third was shot and is alive.
All three were shot by the police during a confrontation. No police officer was harmed.
Officers have been investigating a string of robberies involving suspects pretending to selling vehicles, but instead robbing the buyers when they show up to make a deal.
At noon today, officers of the Northern Division set up a sting operation at Tenth Avenue, Barataria, where they responded to an advertisement for a Nissan B-13 for sale.
When the officers pretending to be the buyers arrived, they were met by armed men.
Police say there was a shootout that ended in two deaths.
The two dead men are from Never Dirty, Morvant
The third is at the Barataria Health Centre taken there in the trunk compartment of a police SUV.