A 15-YEAR-OLD boy was among two people who died following a motor vehicular accident in St Ann’s on New Year’s Day.
The incident took place along St Ann’s Main Road at about 1.30 p.m. on January 1 and was captured on CCTV cameras.
The vehicle, a black Nissan Sylphy, was proceeding in a northerly direction at a high rate of speed when, upon reaching the vicinity of Bread Basket, the driver lost control of the car.
The vehicle hit the pavement, before crashing into a wall.
People in the area who saw the accident rushed to aid the six occupants of the car.
These included 15-year-old Jaydon Mahadeo and 27-year-old David Baptiste, both from the St Ann’s community.
The police and paramedics were notified and the injured were all taken to Port of Spain General Hospital, where Baptiste died while undergoing treatment that night.
Mahadeo died the following day.
Both Mahadeo and Baptiste were passengers in the vehicle.
A third individual, police said, remained in a critical condition at hospital. He is also 15 years old.
The other three people who were in the car were all treated and released.
The occupants of the vehicle were all coming from a party that was held that morning at St Paul Street, East Dry River in Port of Spain.
The driver is cooperating with investigators.
The Express was told that Mahadeo was staying with his father at Hutton Road in St Ann’s and that he resided at Bhagaloo Street in Enterprise.
These were the first two road deaths of 2023.
Last year, 91 road deaths were recorded.
The last time the toll was this high was in 1956 when Trinidad and Tobago had 93 road deaths.
In 2021, there were 75 fatal road traffic accidents.
Adhere to traffic rules
Brent Batson, road safety coordinator for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, told the Express that he was saddened to learn of the fatalities.
He pleaded with citizens to adhere to road traffic laws and regulations, including the speed limit and wearing seatbelts.
“Preliminary information suggests that the main contributing factors (in this accident) included excessive speed, and vehicle overcrowding, which contributed to the loss of control situation and severe impact as seen circulating on social media,” said Batson on Monday.
“As the country is quickly moving into a short event-packed Carnival, drivers are reminded to be responsible in driving, which includes designating a driver if planning to, or having consumed alcohol. They can also utilise various taxi services and even ride share. With so many events on the Carnival calendar, driver fatigue can also contribute to accidents with motorists falling asleep at the wheel. We appeal to drivers to refrain from operating a vehicle if they are feeling too tired or drowsy to drive,” he added.
Last Friday, Batson told the Express that 8,910 fixed penalty tickets had been issued to motorists for speeding.