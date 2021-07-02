Two people were killed on the roads on Thursday night during rainfall associated with a weather system that has developed into Hurricane Elsa.
In the first incident, a man was run over near his home at Caparo, and in the second, a pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross a highway at San Juan.
At Caparo, barber Allister Augustine, police said had been drinking alcohol during the afternoon, and later while walking towards his house on the Caparo Valley, Brasso Road, he fell to the ground.
Police said Augustine, who wore a black pair of trousers and was bare back, remained on the ground, some 500 metres from his home.
Around 8 p.m. a man driving a Mazda at Caparo Valley, Brasso Road, ran over Augustine.
Police and ambulance services responded, but paramedics could not revive Augustine.
Officers of the Gran Couva police and Central Division police station are investigating.
And in the second incident, a man attempting to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway at San Juan was struck and killed.
The victim, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that around 8.15 p.m. the victim was in the vicinity of the CRH and Boundary Road when a man driving a Hyundai Tuscon in an easterly direction on the highway struck the pedestrian.
Police said the dismembered body was found several metres from the point of impact.
Police are investigating both incidents.
The thunder showers were a result of Tropical Storm Elsa which rapidly strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Friday.