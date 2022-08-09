TWO men are suspected to have drowned at beaches in Maracas and Tyrico on Sunday.
The victims were identified as Joshua Serette, 24, of Maracas, St Joseph, and David Khan, a citizen of the United States.
In the first incident, at around 3.30 p.m. Khan was bathing in the Maracas beach when he encountered difficulties while in the water and disappeared under the waves.
His body resurfaced two hours later and three men brought it to shore.
Attempts at resuscitation proved futile.
Insp Ramsingh, Sgt Jack and Sgt Rajkumar responded to the scene.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the mortuary.
In the second incident, at around 6 p.m. Serette was bathing at Tyrico Bay, Maracas, when he got difficulties and went under the waves.
Beach goers observed Serette in difficulties and pulled him out of the water.
A visiting doctor who works at a hospital in the US who was on the beach performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on him.
Serette was conveyed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, but he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at 7:42 pm.
Autopsies are expected to be done on both bodies this week.
Maracas police officers are continuing investigations into both incidents.