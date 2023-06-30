Childhood friends and former Trinibad artistes Kevon Andrews, also known as “Faces”, and Cryston Lindsay, also known as “Ming”, were shot and killed on in Pleasantville on Wednesday night.
The gunman fired multiple shots which hit the glass windows of two apartments in the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Orchid Gardens complex.
Andrews, 30, died on the floor of an apartment.
Lindsay, 31, was pronounced dead at hospital.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at Building C, where both Andrews and Lindsay lived in separate apartments.
Police were told the two men were liming, when a man dressed in a hoodie and a mask ambushed them on the first floor near where Andrews and Lindsay were sitting.
Andrews was shot in the head and died almost instantly.
Lindsay, who sustained a broken leg two weeks ago in a vehicular collision, jumped over a railing from the first to the ground floor to escape the bullets.
But the gunman caught up to him on the ground floor and fired more rounds at him.
He was shot several times, including in the neck and chest.
Residents took him to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died around 9.15 p.m.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, Southern Division Task Force and Mon Repos Police Station responded.
Police suspect the double homicide was gang-related.
One resident recalled how terrified she felt when she heard the gunshots that rang out for several minutes on Wednesday night.
The resident, who did not want to be identified, said the gunfire echoed through the corridors of the apartment complex; and two bullets broke two window panes of an apartment on the first floor and another on the ground floor.
She choked back tears when she recalled that Lindsay called out to his mother for help when the gunman chased him.
“We just heard some loud gunshots, several, is more than seven, and with that set of gunshots ringing out, we end up getting a calm, and with that calm neighbours tried to attempt to come outside because we were hearing one of the victims, Ming, crying, bawling out for help. ‘Mummy, help me, allyuh help me’.
“And while we trying to come to his aid is when we heard a second set of gunshots. Nobody could come outside to help him. When we do get a chance to come outside, we see Cryston bleeding, not knowing that Faces died, or got shot.
“The whole building was a dismay, and can’t believe what happen. He tried his best to save himself,” she said.
The resident complained that when police officers arrived at the scene they did not take Lindsay to the hospital, but said they had to wait for the ambulance and paramedics.
She said the residents were upset and traumatised as they tried to help Lindsay at the scene.
“The officers made it clear to us that they cannot pick up the civilian and put him in the vehicle because is not their matter. They did not shoot at the person,” she said.
After 45 minutes a resident took Lindsay to the San Fernando General Hospital in his vehicle, she said.
She said Lindsay and Andrews were close friends and were Trinibad dancehall artistes, but they sought other employment and had turned their lives around.
Lindsay was employed in a grocery and was searching for a more steady job.
“It is very sad because they are my neighbours, is not now I know them. Nobody is perfect. I could say that they were living their life for God, trying their best. They had their past. Your past doesn’t define any human being. Your past is your past,” she said.
The resident said the community needs more surveillance cameras and street lighting.
In January 2022, there was another double homicide in the apartment complex.
Akeem “Mendy” Mendoza, 28, and Jasher “Josh” Daniel, 40, had been staying in an abandoned apartment at another HDC building, also called Building C.
Mendoza, a plumber, had an address in the building and Daniel lived at Catteylia Drive.
Those killings remain unsolved.
Body found
In an unrelated incident, the body of a man with wounds to the head and face was found in Point Fortin on Wednesday.
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man.
The body was found on a red gravel road at McKenzie Village Fields Road. A team of police officers from the Point Fortin CID responded.
The man was described as being of African descent, dark in complexion, slim build, short hair, round face, and appeared to be in his early 20s. There were wounds to his head and face.
Blood was observed on his body and on the road.
The body was clad in a red armless T-shirt and black boxer shorts.
Also at the crime scene were Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three detectives Insp Ousman, Sgt Jones, PC Ramnarine, WPC Marshall and ASP Matura of the South-Western Division.
PC Ramsoobag is continuing enquiries.
Anyone with information can contact the police at the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS; or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station; or through the TTPS mobile app.
The murder toll for the year so far stood at 284 up to last night.
The comparative toll for the same time in 2022 was 258.