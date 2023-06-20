Two Toco residents, including a teenager, have been detained after a pistol and a quantity of ammunition were allegedly found in the yard of an abandoned house on Monday.
The 18 and 20 year olds were detained at the Toco police station for questioning.
The .45 pistol and three rounds of 45 calibre ammunition were allegedly seized by officers of the Eastern Division Gang Intelligence Unit (EDGIU) at an open area in the yard of an abandoned house off Cemetery Street. The items are being processed by crime scene experts.
The two from Toco, were arrested in the area during an intelligence-led exercise where EDGIU officers executed a series of operations for the seizure of illegal firearms and ammunition.
According to police reports, on June 19, EDGIU officers and personnel attached to the Eastern Division Task Force, received further information during one of the raids which led them to the open area where they found the illegal items in a black pouch bag.
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old male suspect was also taken into custody on other enquiries in the area in an unrelated incident. Constable Dabreo, of the EDGIU, is continuing investigations.