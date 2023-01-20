Two girls missing

Help is being sought by the police to find 13-year-old Keisha Norton and 16-year-old Devantie Francois.
The two have gone missing in separate incidents.
Norton of West Bayshore, Marabella was last seen on Thursday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Marabella police station at 652-6777.
Francois of La Savanne Circular, Guayaguayare was last seen on Wednesday. The Mayaro police station can be reached at 630-4333/2468 with any information on her location.
In both instances, the police can be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.