Missing girls

Missing girls: Keisha Norton, 13 (right) and Devantie Francois, 16.

Help is being sought by the police to find 13-year-old Keisha Norton and 16-year-old Devantie Francois.

The two have gone missing in separate incidents.

Norton of West Bayshore, Marabella was last seen on Thursday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Marabella police station at 652-6777.

Francois of La Savanne Circular, Guayaguayare was last seen on Wednesday. The Mayaro police station can be reached at 630-4333/2468 with any information on her location.

In both instances, the police can be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two girls missing

Two girls missing

Help is being sought by the police to find 13-year-old Keisha Norton and 16-year-old Devanti…

Bring Salina’s killer to justice

Bring Salina’s killer to justice

A year ago, at the curve of a street named Palmiste Bend in the community of Green Acres, San Fernando, be­­loved wife, mother, daughter and friend Salina Mohammed was shot dead.

Salina, 40, was one of 57 women killed last year.

The mother of two was killed on the morning of February 2 as she drove her vehicle out of the dead-end street where she lived with her family, extended relatives, and neighbours whom she had known all her life.

SEA SECRET REVEALED

SEA SECRET REVEALED

FORMER Gandhi Memorial Vedic School pupil Anushka Singh has been revealed as the top performer in the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations.

The Ministry of Education confirmed the girl’s performance after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was filed by her mother.

The 12-year-old topped the country with a score of 274.37.

Utilities Minister warns against taking ‘UNC bait’

Utilities Minister warns against taking ‘UNC bait’

FOLLOWING a very tense public consultation on the proposed electricity rate increase hosted by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) on Tuesday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is encouraging the public not to follow the Opposition UNC’s tactics to create a hostile environment.

He also advised the RIC not to be intimated by the Opposition and to continue to listen to the public’s views.

Leela’s brutal end

Leela’s brutal end

LEELA Ramsubhag was brutally beaten and killed, and her partially nude body discarded in the yard of a house in Claxton Bay yesterday morning.

Ramsubhag, a mother of two, was found face down on the ground outside the house at Southern Main Road opposite the Claxton Bay Public Cemetery.

Police suspect that Ramsubhag was sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

There was blood on her nose and on the ground next to her head.

TSC faces legal threat from Maha Sabha

TSC faces legal threat from Maha Sabha

A LEGAL threat has been issued to the Education Ministry and the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) over what was said to be an unlawful change in the method for the selection of teachers for denominational schools.

That threat came in the form of a pre-action protocol letter that was issued yesterday by attorneys for the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS).

Recommended for you