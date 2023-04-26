At around midday on Wednesday, two men were shot near the Caroni roundabout.
The Express was told that a black Nissan Tiida car pulled alongside the stalls that line the roadway. Two men came out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting two men.
One died at the scene. He was identified as Dillon Joseph, of Trainline, St Augustine.
The second man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital.
The gunmen returned to the vehicle and escaped.
The area was cordoned off as police searched for the suspects.
It is believed the shootings are connected to gang warfare.