Between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning a murder suspect and another man were gunned down in separate incidents, the first one occurring in Arima and the second in Laventille.
Police said around 5 p.m. on Sunday, residents of Dump Road, Arima heard several gunshots and called the police.
When officers of the Northern Division Task Force arrived they found the body of Jason Fuentes lying on the road near his home.
Police said three days prior to being killed, Fuentes had been in police custody being questioned about a murder that occurred last month in area. According to the police, they were unable to find any “hard evidence” linking him to the November 21 murder of Kendall John, 41 who had been described by relatives as a “peace maker.”
The second murder occurred around 12.05 a.m. on Monday in Laventille.
Police said around that time residents of St Barbs Road, Laventille heard several gunshots and contacted the police.
Officers from the Port of Spain Division and the Besson Street CID arrived on the scene where they found the body of Jermaine King, alias “Thinners,” behind the steering wheel of his car.
The 2021 murder toll stood at 429 up to last night while the toll on this date year was 379.