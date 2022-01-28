A man and a woman have been arrested following a report of assault with intent to rob.
A 40-year-old victim reported to police that he was at Uquire Road, Freeport, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, attempting to park his vehicle, when he saw a dark coloured Toyota Axio vehicle parking behind him.
He alleges that two men armed with guns, alighted from the vehicle and attempted to enter his Isuzu pickup truck. The victim said he became fearful for his life and reversed his vehicle which hit the Axio. This led to the two gunmen attempting to enter the Axio, however, the victim’s vehicle struck the Axio a second time and the men ran in the direction of the Solomon Hochoy Highway. They entered another vehicle and escaped.
Officers of the Freeport police station responded to the report and detained a 24-year-old female suspect, who was in the driver’s seat of the Axio. Checks revealed that the car bore a false registration number.
Further investigations led to a white Nissan Tiida, which is believed to be the vehicle in which the two armed suspects escaped, being recovered by officers of the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department. A 31-year-old man of Morvant was subsequently detained in connection with the incident.
Investigations are ongoing.