Two men were arrested as marijuana was seized by police officers.
The two were held by Northern Division officers on Thursday during operation Grand Slam.
The operation, conducted in the Pinto and Arima areas, took the form of a house search exercise and officers executed four search warrants for firearm and ammunition. A 20-year-old was arrested for possession of 522 grammes of marijuana and a 33–year-old for enquiries by the Gender Based Violence Unit in relation to domestic abuse.
The operation was coordinated by ACP Mystar, Senior Supt Francis, Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Pitt, Insp Dedier and Insp Mascall. It was supervised by Sgt Naitram and Cpl Durity and involved officers from the Pinto police post, the Canine Unit and the Arima Municipal Task Force.