A teenager was one of two people arrested for a shotgun and seven rounds of ammunition in Penal on Friday night.
Officers chased after a Kia Rio after seeing it being driven in a dangerous manner during an anticrime exercise in the Penal area.
They intercepted the vehicle a short distance away and saw two male occupants. A search led to the discovery and seizure of a shotgun and seven 12-gauge cartridges, a post to the police's social media page stated.
The suspects, a 35-year-old of Couva and a 19-year-old of Barrackpore, were arrested.
Officers of the Penal Criminal Investigations Department and South Western Divisional Task Force were conducting an exercise between 10 p.m. on Friday and 2 a.m. on Saturday when the saw the Kia Rio.
Investigations are ongoing, the police's post said.