A teenager was one of two people arrested by the police following a report of robbery with aggravation against a food vendor on Tuesday morning.
The 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, both of Erin, were held when officers of the South Western Division Task Force and Siparia police station responded within minutes of the report, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The post also provided information about an exercise in the Eastern Division on Monday. Officers went to a bushy area along the Paria Main Road, where they conducted a search which resulted in a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition being found. The intelligence-driven operation was done between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Matelot area.
In a similar exercise, in the Tunapuna area between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, went to a house at Pasea Road Extension, where they executed a search warrant.
The search resulted in them finding a quantity of marijuana on the premises. Two suspects, ages 30 and 22, who were in the house at the time of the search, were arrested in connection with the find, the police’s post said.
The same party of officers then went to the Macoya Industrial Estate where they conducted a search which resulted in the discovery of a pistol loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.
Investigations are on-going.