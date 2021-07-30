Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a house construction site at Claxton Bay and found two armed men hiding in the structure on Thursday.
The two suspects, aged 31 and 34, both of Claxton Bay, were allegedly found with a Jennings pistol loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition, and a HS-200 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.
A police report said that at around 10.35 p.m., St Margaret's police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Riley Road, Claxton Bay.
The officers searched of a house under construction and found two men lying on their stomachs in the porch.
When officers enquired whether the men had permission to be on the premises, they replied they did not and were cautioned about being in breach of curfew.
A search of the men revealed the firearms in their possession.
The suspects were arrested and taken to the St Margaret's Police Station.
They were expected to be charged with possession of firearms and ammunition, and breach of curfew.
They are to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate.
In a separate police exercise, a cache of firearm parts was discovered by officers of the Western Division in Piarco during an intelligence-based anti-crime exercise conducted on Thursday.
The collaborative exercise involving various stakeholders culminated in officers of the Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, Task Force and Customs and Excise Division going to a cargo facility in Piarco.
There, they conducted a search of the compound and found the firearm parts.
Investigations are ongoing.