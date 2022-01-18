Two men were arrested in a stolen vehicle, bearing false number plates, on Monday.
The men, 29 and 27 of Maloney Gardens, were held and the vehicle which was reported stolen, was recovered by officers of the Northern Division - South during an anti-crime exercise in Maloney.
The exercise, spearheaded by Snr Supt Pamponette and Supt Edwards and coordinated by ASP Ettienne and Insp Pitt, occurred between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.
During the exercise, officers conducting investigations into a report of a stolen silver Toyota Fielder, intercepted the vehicle which was bearing false registration plates. The two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft.
Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise also included officers of the Special Operations Response Team and the Special Investigations Unit.