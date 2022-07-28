Two men who were involved in a car accident were arrested after police found a gun and rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.
The items were seized by officers of the Central Division during an anti-crime exercise in the Chaguanas area in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Officers were on mobile patrol around 12:35 am, when they responded to a report of a road traffic accident along Enterprise Street, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
On arriving at the scene, they saw two men seated in a black Mazda 3 motor vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding one Glock 23 pistol loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition, the post said.
The suspects, a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old, both of Chaguanas, were arrested.
Investigations are ongoing.