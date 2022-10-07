A director of a distribution company and a customs clerk were charged on Tuesday with the offence of conspiracy to import antibiotics and controlled drugs without a licence.
Josh Ragoonanan, of Ramasray Gardens, Phase 2, Debe, a director of a distribution company, was jointly charged with Selwyn Joseph, 37, of Henry Street, Arouca, an apprentice customs clerk.
The two face charges of conspiracy to import antibiotics without a licence; conspiracy to import controlled drugs without a licence; and money laundering.
Charges were laid by Detective Gorking of the Police Service Financial Investigations Branch (FIB).
Ragoonanan was additionally charged with importing antibiotics without a licence; importing controlled drugs without a licence; and storing antibiotics without a licence.
Ragoonanan and Joseph were granted bail at $900,000 and $600,000, respectively.
The charges were laid following advice received from Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Nigel Pilgrim.
Both men are to appear before the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on November 18.
They were arrested following a joint investigation and operation by agents of the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance and FIB, which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of pharmaceutical drugs at residences in Ramasray Gardens, Debe.
According to police reports, on September 28, agents of the Preventative Unit of the Customs and Excise Division (CED) received information that a quantity of pharmaceuticals was smuggled out of Queen’s Wharf, Port of Spain.
The CED conducted enquiries and proceeded to a house in North-Central Trinidad where they executed a writ of assistance pursuant to Section 205 of the Customs Act, Chapter 78:01. A man at the house was subsequently arrested.
The following day, the CED agents and FIB detectives proceeded to a house in Debe and to nearby abandoned premises, where they allegedly found and seized a large quantity of pharmaceutical drugs which comprised controlled drugs, antibiotics and over-the-counter drugs.
During the exercise, FIB detectives also allegedly seized a large quantity of cheques from several pharmacies across the country, and cash which was reported to be the proceeds from the sale of pharmaceutical drugs and a bottle sealer.
The FIB was led by Senior Superintendent (ag) Wendell Lucas and included Insp McKenzie, Cpl Eslam and others.