Solomon Harrigin and Nikolai Mc Intosh are expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a gun and 15 rounds of ammunition.
Harrigin, 27 of St James and Mc Intosh, 19 of Port of Spain, were charged with the offences after they were arrested following a report of robbery with aggravation in the Curepe area on March 24.
At the time of the arrest, officers allegedly seized a Glock 17 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition and recovered a stolen Toyota Hilux, taken from its owner 25 minutes earlier, a post on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.
The charges were laid by constable Cooper of the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and constable St Clair of the Northern Division.
Couple arrested
During an exercise on Wednesday, officers went to Bynoe Trace Extension, where they executed a search warrant at a house with a male and female occupant. The search resulted in officers allegedly finding a Ruger pistol loaded with a magazine containing 22 rounds of ammunition. The couple was arrested in connection with the find. Investigations are ongoing.
Officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID), along with officers of the Central Division Task Force, Area North and the Chaguanas charge room, conducted the exercise around 5 pm in the Enterprise district.