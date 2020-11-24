TWO men who allegedly killed a man outside a "Zesser" party in Tobago have been charged with murder.
Deon Gardiner, 33, and Jabari James, 24, both of Plymouth, were charged with the murder of Omari Matthews, and are expected to appear before a Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Matthews, 23, died after he was shot was shot in the neck, metres away from his home at Mt Hay Trace, Black Rock.
Gardiner and James were charged for the offences of murder, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The charges were laid following the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Matthews was shot around 1.30 a.m. on November 14 when he was at Courland Bush Trace.
He allegedly had an argument with two men, known to him.
Police said the two men got into a grey Toyota Aqua, and Matthews approached the vehicle.
Three explosions were heard, and the vehicle sped off.
Matthews fell to the ground with injuries to the neck.
He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he died.
Investigations led to one suspect being detained in Plymouth while the other was held a few days later.