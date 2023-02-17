Two men were sentenced to prison terms with hard labour by an Arima Magistrate, after pleading guilty to the charge of robbery with violence.
Derron Jules, 22, of Arima and John Snaggs, 23 of Valencia, were charged with the offence when they appeared before the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Jules was sentenced to four years’ hard labour, while Snaggs was sentenced to two years and eight months’ hard labour.
The victim reported to police that on Monday, he was accosted by three men armed with firearms who dealt him several blows about his body. During the incident, the victim was relieved of his blue Hyundai Elantra motor vehicle, his cellular phone, his wallet, a quantity of cash and keys. The suspects then made their escape in the victim’s vehicle.
A report was made to the police and an All-Points Bulletin issued. Officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF), responding to the report, subsequently observed the stolen vehicle in the Brazil Village area and intercepted it with two male suspects. Following investigations, the two men were charged with the offence of robbery with violence by constable Nicholas of the NDTF.