Two people were killed in road traffic accidents in Mt Lambert and Diego Martin over a 24-hour period.
The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Ralph Lewis and 51-year-old Susan Caruth.
Lewis, of Coronation Road, Sangre Grande, died yesterday morning after his red Honda CRV crashed into the wall of a home that borders the west-bound lane of the Priority Bus Route, in the vicinity of Mt Lambert.
He died on impact.
CCTV cameras were reviewed and it was seen that Lewis was proceeding east along the bus route at about 5.45 a.m. at a high speed, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the home. No one at the home was injured.
A post-mortem was ordered.
In the other incident, Caruth, of Quarry Street, Diego Martin, was killed while crossing Diego Martin Highway at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police were told by a 58-year-old man that he was proceeding north along the highway in his Toyota Hilux when, in the vicinity of Sierra Leone Road, he observed the car in front of him suddenly swerve out of the lane without warning.
Before the driver could react, he heard a loud noise and realised his van had come into contact with something.
He pulled aside and saw the victim lying on the ground.
The police and paramedics were notified and a team of officers led by Insp Ramjattan responded.
However, Caruth died at the scene.
The two incidents pushed the number of road traffic deaths for this year to 18.
The comparative toll at the same time last year was 15.
—Alexander Bruzual