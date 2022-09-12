One man is in custody while police search for other suspects after two men were assaulted by a group of people in Sangre Grande on Sunday morning.
Police were told that a fight began after the two men refused to give a man a ride to Valencia.
At about 5.30 a.m. yesterday, the two victims were in a silver Nissan AD Wagon when they stopped at a bar along Eastern Main Road in Guaico.
One man exited the car to get drinks while the other waited in the vehicle.
However, while the victim was waiting, one of the suspects approached the car and demanded to be taken to Valencia.
When the occupant of the vehicle refused, he was insulted and attacked.
A group of persons then gathered and began attacking the other man as well.
The other victim attempted to intervene, but when he was attacked, he ran away and called the police.
Officers of the Eastern Division responded and took the injured men for medical treatment. One suspect was detained at the scene while police are continuing searches for other suspects.