Two men have been charged for the kidnapping of St Helena couple Narine and Mattie Maraj.
Devon “Channas” London, 23, and Ryan Ramoutarsingh, 24, were both charged yesterday with two counts of kidnapping for ransom contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Kidnapping Act, Chapter 11:26.
The charges were laid by PC Charles of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.
They are both expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate today.
On January 8, the couple left their St Helena home and headed to their farm at 3B’s Drive in Piarco, in their silver Ford Focus.
Shortly afterwards, relatives received a call that they had been kidnapped, and the caller demanded a $2 million ransom for their release.
The following day, Narine, 62, escaped from the Valencia house in which the couple were being kept; while just before midday on January 11, his wife was found along Cumaca Road, off the Valencia Main Road—the same area where her husband had escaped.
Maraj was then taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where she was examined, and then released into the care of her relatives.
Police later speculated that the woman was released as the police search had been extended in the area, which they felt made the kidnappers jumpy.
The operation between Saturday and Tuesday to rescue the kidnapped couple involved officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Eastern Division Task Force, the Northern Division Task Force, the Special Operations Response Team—¬Operations and Intelligence, Canine Branch, the Defence Force, the Special Investigations Unit and the Air Support Unit.
The investigation was supervised by Acting Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob and DCP Wendell Williams, coordinated by Snr. Supt. Joseph Chandool and ASP Ramdass, and was closely supervised by Insp. Callender.
Yesterday, investigators sought advice from Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Nigel Pilgrim, who gave instructions that Ramoutarsingh and London be charged.