Two men who in separate incidents allegedly raped their teenaged nephews faced the court on Wednesday.
They were both denied bail during the virtual court hearings before a Princes Town magistrate.
The first accused is a 39-year-old labourer, of Lower Barrackpore, who was charged with eight offences of sexual touching of a child and one offence of engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a child.
According to a police report received last month, on dates unknown during the years 2017 to 2019, and on a date unknown in the month of May this year, the accused sexually assaulted his nephew at his home.
At the time of the alleged assaults, the boy was 10, 12 and 14-years-old.
The second accused is a 46-year-old doubles vendor of Princes Town.
He was charged with one offence of sexual penetration and sexual touching of a child.
In the report made to police in April this year, police were told that the victim went to his uncle’s house in December 2020 to drop off foil paper when the accused called him upstairs and the accused sexually assaulted the victim.
Both men were arrested and charged by WPC Ramroop of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) and the matters were heard by Magistrate Indira R Misir-Gosine.
The investigations were headed by W/Superintendent of Police, Claire Guy-Alleyne, with direct supervision by Insp Khan of the CPU.
The case against the first accused was postponed to September 15, and the second case postponed to September 3.