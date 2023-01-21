Two men were shot dead at a mini-mart in La Romaine on Friday night.
Jeremiah Joseph, also known as Tears, 37 of Bay View Boulevard, La Romaine and Julian Baptiste, 32 of Anthony Street, La Romaine were killed by a lone gunman around 10.35 p.m.
The men were with others in a room at a mini-mart at Stella Street, La Romaine, when a man entered with a gun and fired at Joseph and Baptiste.
The killer escaped through a window.
Seventeen 9mm spent shells, five projectiles and a pair of slippers were found on the scene.
The district medical officer ordered the removal of the bodies to the mortuary at the San Fernando General Hospital. Autopsies are expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Complex.
ASP Jaikaran, Insp Phillip, Sgts Boodoo, Ramsahai and Singh and constables Ali, La Rode, Ramsoobag, Ramkissoon, Smith, Harricharan, Moonilal and Jaisrie were all on the scene which was processed by Homicide Crime Scene Investigators.