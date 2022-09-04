Two men gunned down

TWO men were shot and killed in separate incidents between Friday evening and yesterday in Arima and Gonzales in East Port of Spain.
The 2022 murder toll stood at 399 up to last night, while it was 253 on this date last year.
The first incident occurred in Arima.
Police said around 6.45 p.m. officers of the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol in Arima, when they received a report that gunshots were heard in the Heights of Guanapo area.
Officers immediately went to 67 Guanapo Heights, where they found Anton Cabralis, 20, on the ground beneath a tree near the entrance to his father’s home.
He lived at De Peza Trace, Quarry Road, Valencia.
Officers noticed he appeared to still be alive and took him to the Arima Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Fired on car
The second murder occurred around 1.20 a.m. in Gonzales.
Police said around that time five men, including David Williams, were in a dark-coloured Kia Cerato at Augustine Lane, Gonzales, when gunmen standing nearby opened fire on the car.
Struck were Williams, Garvin Burke, Josiah Colder, Anton Solomon and Akeem Durant.
The gunmen then fled the scene. The driver of the car drove a short distance to Prosperity Lane and stopped.
Residents, in the meantime, called the police. Officers arrived and took the five to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Williams was pronounced dead on arrival.