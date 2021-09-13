Two men have been arrested in separate instances for sexually assaulting their 11-year-old nieces.
In the first incident, a 38-year-old man of Golconda was charged for the offence of sexual touching by WPC Quashie-Gay of the Southern Division CPU
This after a report was made on September 9 by the victim that her uncle allegedly touched her inappropriately.
During the course of the investigation, CPU officers were told that the incident occurred in the suspect's vehicle in which the girl was a passenger.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and later charged with one offence of sexual touching of a child.
In the second incident, Port-of-Spain CPU officers charged a 40-year-old man, of Laventille, following a police report made on May 22.
The victim reported that that on a date unknown during the period April 1 – 30 this year, the child was at her uncle’s apartment where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The suspect was arrested and was subsequently charged.
Both investigations were headed by W/Superintendent of Police Claire Guy-Alleyne with direct supervision by Insps Lopez and Khan of the CPU.
The men were expected to appear to court in separate virtual hearings before magistrates at the Port-of-Spain and San Fernando magistrates courts.