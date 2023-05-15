The price appeared too good to be true.
Two Sangre Grande men went to Laventille on Thursday after seeing a car for sale on Facebook Marketplace but were robbed by five men when they turned up with the money.
Police said that the men, ages 36 and 39, went to Eastern Quarry, Laventille, around 2.30 p.m. and attempted to meet with the “seller” at Kerr Road.
When they got there however they were met by five men, two of whom were armed with guns.
They announced a hold up.
The five then robbed the two of $11,700 cash, a $600 cellphone and a $1,800 cellphone.
The bandits then ordered the two men to drive out of the area. They complied and were unharmed.
A report was then made to the Besson Street Police Station.