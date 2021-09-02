The killing of two men in Glencoe last night has pushed the murder toll up to 253.
The victims have been identified as Kareem "Cheng" Pierre, 34, of Upper Haig Street, Carenage, and Brandon Luke, 22, of La Horquette Drive, Glencoe.
The friends were liming along the road with others near Luke's home when at about 7.05pm, a silver Nissan Tiida drove past the group.
The vehicle came to a stop and three masked gunmen exited.
The group of friends attempted to run for safety, but the gunmen opened fire hitting Pierre and Luke.
The police and emergency health services were notified.
Pierre died on the road.
Like was taken to the St James Hospital, however, he was pronounced dead at 7.28pm.
A team of officers led by Insp Lynch, Sgt Adams, W-Cpl Jules, Cpl Viechweg, PC Dillon, PC Wilson, and PC Ramsawak, among others, responded.
The homicide toll for the year now stands at 253.