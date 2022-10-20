Two men were shot dead at a house in Wallerfield on Wednesday night.
Dead are Sean Dalipsingh, 36, of Tractor Pool Road, and Sheldon Lewis.
At around 91.5a.m. residents said the two men were in their rented apartment looking at a movie, when the killer/s came.
One of the victims was shot at the entrance to the apartment and the other was killed inside.
Police were told that the two dead men were accused of recently killing a cattle that was part of a herd that had trampled their crops.
The killing happened on a compound formerly known as the Oropuna 33 Horse Stable.
A person living nearby said he heard the shots and went to investigate.
He said he found one of the bodies outside the apartment, and thought the second man had escaped.
However, he was found inside.