Two more murders have taken the murder toll to 590.
The toll last year at this time was 441.
In the first murder on Wednesday night, a Claxton Bay man was gunned down while playing cards in his neighbourhood.
Crime scene investigators retrieved 13 spent nine-millimetre shell casings and two live nine-millimetre rounds of ammunition where the body of Ishmael Alexander, 25, was found.
A police report stated that around 10.30 p.m., Alexander was at his father-in-law’s house on Harry Bacchus Street, Claxton Bay, when gunfire rang out.
Police said they were in the rear of a building, where they saw the body of Alexander, clad in black track pants and a black hoodie, lying over a short wall to the rear of the property.
Police enquiries revealed that Alexander was playing cards with several people when the two men entered the premises. One of the men was clad in a camouflage jersey and pants; and a camouflage face mask; and the other in a black jersey and black pants; with a black mask.
One of the men shouted, “Look the man there,” and opened fire on Alexander, killing him on the spot.
Detectives of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three, including Insp Jones, Cpl Marsh, PC Sewdath and WPC Mohammed, as well as Sgt Maharaj and other officers from the Southern and Central Divisions, responded. Police suspect the killing was narcotics-related.
WPC Mohammed is continuing investigations.
In the second murder, a 22-year-old man was killed during a shoot-out at a Tunapuna cemetery around 11.40 a.m. yesterday.
Officers of the Tunapuna Police Station received reports about an ongoing shoot-out at the Streatham Lodge Cemetery in Tunapuna and sped over to the scene, but by the time they arrived the shooting had already stopped.
Minutes later, they found the body of Justin Glasgow, of Lashley Street, Tunapuna.
Officers said he had gunshot wounds to his head and back, and he was found slumped face-down over a three-foot wall in a shed adjacent to the entrance of the cemetery.
Eighteen spent shells were found near his body.