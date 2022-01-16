police tape

TWO men were killed in separate incidents between Friday night and yesterday morning in Arima and Laventille.

The first incident occurred in Arima, but up to last night, the victim had not been identified.

Police said that around 10 p.m., resi­dents of Khelawan Trace, near Trainline in Malabar, heard several gunshots, following which they called the police.

Officers of the Northern Division Crime Patrol arrived on the scene, where they found the body of a man on the ground, bearing multiple gunshot wounds.

The area was later examined by officers of the Region Two Homi­cide Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit, following which the body was moved to the Port of Spain mortuary.

Police asked yesterday that anyone with information on the victim call the Arima or Malabar police stations.

The other murder occurred around 9.50 a.m. yesterday in Lovell Place, East Dry River, Port of Spain.

Police said Kerwin Naswell, 46, who lived in the area, and Melissa Gail were liming near a parlour, when they were ambushed by two gunmen using assault rifles.

Police said the men opened fire on Naswell.

Gail, who was standing close to him, was also shot.

Officers on patrol who received the report rushed to the scene where they found them.

They were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Naswell was pronounced dead on arrival, and Gail was listed in critical condition.

Homicide Bureau officers who are continu­ing investigations said they had no motive for Naswell’s murder.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM ORDERS PROBE

PM ORDERS PROBE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced the appointment of a committee that will go into the country’s hospitals to investigate the conditions and the standard of care for Covid-19 patients.

The five-member committee will be chaired by Professor Terrence Seemungal, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

Ex-policeman stabbed to death

Ex-policeman stabbed to death

A retired acting sergeant who left the Police Service early after surviving a stroke six years ago was found stabbed to death yesterday morning at his Oasis Gardens, Cha­gua­nas, home.

Recommended for you