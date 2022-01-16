TWO men were killed in separate incidents between Friday night and yesterday morning in Arima and Laventille.
The first incident occurred in Arima, but up to last night, the victim had not been identified.
Police said that around 10 p.m., residents of Khelawan Trace, near Trainline in Malabar, heard several gunshots, following which they called the police.
Officers of the Northern Division Crime Patrol arrived on the scene, where they found the body of a man on the ground, bearing multiple gunshot wounds.
The area was later examined by officers of the Region Two Homicide Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit, following which the body was moved to the Port of Spain mortuary.
Police asked yesterday that anyone with information on the victim call the Arima or Malabar police stations.
The other murder occurred around 9.50 a.m. yesterday in Lovell Place, East Dry River, Port of Spain.
Police said Kerwin Naswell, 46, who lived in the area, and Melissa Gail were liming near a parlour, when they were ambushed by two gunmen using assault rifles.
Police said the men opened fire on Naswell.
Gail, who was standing close to him, was also shot.
Officers on patrol who received the report rushed to the scene where they found them.
They were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Naswell was pronounced dead on arrival, and Gail was listed in critical condition.
Homicide Bureau officers who are continuing investigations said they had no motive for Naswell’s murder.