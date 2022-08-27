TWO men were shamed, then shot dead in Longdenville before daybreak on Saturday.
The bodies of the two victims were discovered stripped down to their boxers, their hands bound and with gunshot wounds to their heads.
The discovery was made at around 5.15 a.m. in a grassy area at the side of Ravine Sable Road.
The identities of the victims are not yet known.
Officers of the Central Police Division and Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), the TTPS at 555, 999, the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, or send the information to the TTPS app.