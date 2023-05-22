The public’s help is being sought by the police to find Shelly-Ann Mc Clean and Ursus Daniel who were reported missing in separate instances.
Mc Clean of Barataria, was last seen on May 19 and a missing person report was made to the Barataria police station.
Mc Clean, 50, is of African descent, five feet, four inches tall, brown in complexion and has black, short hair. She was last seen wearing a brown and white armless striped jersey, with a brown patterned skirt and brown sandals.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Barataria police station at 674-4723.
Daniel, 62 of Samaroo Village, Arima and Lp 1563 Three Hand, La Brea, was last seen in February and was reported missing to the Arima police station on May 19. He is of African descent, five feet, five inches tall, slim built, approximately 160lbs, brown in complexion and has a dreadlock hairstyle, grey in colour.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Arima police station at 667-3563.
In both instances, the police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.