A memorial service will be held tomorrow in remembrance of four members of a Gasparillo family who perished in a fire that destroyed their home in June.
Three of those people however have not yet been laid to rest. The bodies, burnt beyond recognition, remain at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, pending DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) results.
Pregnant La Keisha Grant, five-year-old Amy Chattergoon and 72-year-old Everline Miller were trapped inside the house at Caratal Road when fire broke out in a bedroom around 2 a.m. The three never made it out alive.
Miller’s granddaughter, 16-year-old Kimberly Chattergoon, suffered severe burns and was taken to hospital. She died three days later. Her body was released to family members to be laid to rest.
Family heartbroken, needs closure
“My niece was laid to rest. We have not yet received the bodies of the other three—my mother, niece and niece-in-law. The bodies are still at Forensics because we have to wait on DNA results to identify them,” said Rosetta Bramble.
Bramble was also treated at hospital for burns about her body.
She said tissue samples were taken from the remains of her three relatives for DNA testing. “We also gave samples and the police said it would be sent to Miami, and we will get the results in six to eight weeks,” she said.
Bramble said her family was heartbroken and hoped to have the results soon as they needed closure.
“We want to have these funerals because we all need closure. It has been very difficult for everyone, and we want to give our loved ones a good send-off and lay them to rest,” she said.
Bramble said the family will host a memorial service at the Caratal RC Church on Saturday to mark the 40-day period of her relatives’ deaths.
“On Thursday will be 40 days since my mother, niece and niece-in-law died, and Sunday will be 40 days for Kimberly. And although there was no funeral for the three, we are having this memorial service in remembrance of them,” she said.
Trying to rebuild
The family has been staying at a house owned by the Caratal Catholic Church since the incident.
“We have been getting food and clothing from people. We are now trying to rebuild our home. We are thankful to everyone who has assisted us,” she said.
The house was occupied by 14 people.
Preliminary investigations found the fire started in an electrical outlet inside the bedroom occupied by little Amy Chattergoon.
Amy had shared the bedroom with her father, Arnold Chattergoon, and eight-year-old sister, Arianna. Arnold Chattergoon was at the San Fernando General Hospital with his elder daughter when the incident happened.