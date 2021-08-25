The Ministry of Health advises the population that today, at 6:09 pm, two additional cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant of Concern were confirmed. Therefore, Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed five cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant to date.
The fourth and fifth patients recently returned to Trinidad from the United States and Guyana respectively. As per existing quarantine protocols, both persons provided negative PCR tests (which were taken 72-hours prior to arrival).
As a result of their positive COVID-19 results from swabs taken after arrival, both patients were isolated at a State step-down facility. The patients will remain in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern.
The presence of the Delta Variants were confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.
Research has suggested that the Delta Variant is more easily spread from person to person, as compared to previous variants (estimated to be 2 to 4 times more transmissible than the original Wuhan lineage of the virus). Additionally, evidence indicates that individuals who have contracted this variant may be prone to an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalization. This variant may also lead to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in younger age groups and in those who have been previously infected.
The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible.
Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated:
Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
Keep your distance from others (6 feet)