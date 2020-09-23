The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of Wednesday morning.
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19. - 29, 707
Number of unique patient tests completed - 26,644
Number of repeated tests - 3,063
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago - 4,046
Total number of active cases - 2,019
Number of deaths - 67
Number of persons discharged from public health facilities - 873
Number of recovered community cases - 1,087
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
• Twenty (20) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19
These 20 new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the CMOHs.
• Twenty-eight (28) persons have been discharged from public health facilities
• Sixty-one (61) are recovered community cases
Recovered community cases refer to persons who were previously COVID-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.
• The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that there are two (2) additional COVID-19 related death. The persons are an elderly male and a female, both with co-morbidities. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 67.
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (90)
Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 61
4 (ICU)
7 (HDU)
Caura Hospital 24
Arima General Hospital 4
Augustus Long 1
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – 103
Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande 0
Balandra 0
Tacarigua 0
UWI, Debe 6
UWI, Canada hall 52
UWI, Freedom hall 45
NAPA 0