​TWO men were gunned down in separate incidents on Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Narin James, also known as 'Narry', a painter, was killed.

Police said James was near his home at Sarju Street, Petersfield, Chaguanas when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

About an hour later, the bullet-riddled body of a man was found at San Raphael, Arima.

Police responded to a report at Gomez Avenue, and discovered the man unresponsive, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

He is yet to be identified, police said. 

The killings are not related, investigators said.

