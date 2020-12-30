TWO men were gunned down in separate incidents on Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m., Narin James, also known as 'Narry', a painter, was killed.
Police said James was near his home at Sarju Street, Petersfield, Chaguanas when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.
About an hour later, the bullet-riddled body of a man was found at San Raphael, Arima.
Police responded to a report at Gomez Avenue, and discovered the man unresponsive, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
He is yet to be identified, police said.
The killings are not related, investigators said.