Two more murders

Two murders in Chaguanas and Gasparillo have taken the murder toll for the year so far to 579.
The figure at the same time last year was 435.
The body of Michael Vincent, alias “Akeil”, 26, a mechanic of Farm Road, Carlsen Field, was discovered in another man’s kitchen on Saturday afternoon.
There were gunshot wounds to his back.
A police report said the owner of the house, a labourer, of Isle Trace, Enterprise, reported to police that around 5 p.m. he heard gunfire.
He hid in his room for a while, and when he checked around his premises he saw Vincent lying on his kitchen floor.
The homeowner then contacted the police.
Officers found the body of Vincent, with a green-coloured ski mask around his neck, a handcuff on his left hand, and gunshot injuries to his back.
Police enquiries revealed that Vincent’s gold Volkswagen Jetta was missing.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three Sgt Bridgemohan, Cpl Mendoza, PCs Henry and Bhola, as well as ASP Dipchand and Insp Sylvan attached to Central Division responded.
Police suspect that the killing of Vincent was gang-related and that he was abducted, handcuffed and the mask placed over his face, by his kidnappers.
It is suspected that he escaped his kidnappers, and when he attempted to run to safety, he was shot.
Vincent ran into the house where he died, police suspect.
PC Bhola is continuing investigations.
Gasping for breath in Gasparillo
In a separate incident, a man who is yet to be identified by police was found dead with gunshot wounds in Gasparillo on Saturday night.
A resident of Ben Lomond Village in Williamsville, heard two rounds of gunfire around 8.45 p.m. and minutes later saw the victim lying on his back, gasping for breath lying in a pool of blood on the roadway.
Police said the victim had gunshot injuries to the face and head.
He was taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died around 10.15 p.m.
Police retrieved a cellphone, a black cap and $156 at the scene.
Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, San Fernando police station at 652-2564 or 652-1711, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911.