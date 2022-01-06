Two more cases of the Covid-19 Omicron Variant of Concern were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of these cases in this country to 17.
One of the new cases had a history of recent travel, having returned to Trinidad from New York while the other patient had no recent travel history. This case is under epidemiological investigation, the Ministry of Health’s press release stated.
Both patients have been isolated and will remain in isolation until they meet the enhance discharge criteria for those with Covid-19 Variants of Concern. Their contacts have also been quarantined.
The presence of the Omicron variants were confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies, the release said.
According to the World Health Organization, 108 countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant of Concern.