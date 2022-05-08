IN December 2010, 81-year-old Syranus Walker hired two men he knew to paint his home in preparation for Christmas Day that year.
He had befriended them and usually provided them with clothing, food and drinks. But in the end, the two entered his bedroom, robbed him, tied him up and stabbed him to death before setting his body on fire.
On Friday, the two were sentenced by Justice Geoffrey Henderson for the “senseless, cruel and tragic killing” of the victim who was in the “sunset phase” of his life.
“He gave them clothes, food and drinks and they killed him,” said the judge as he imposed prison terms on Aaron Ramay and Aaron Subero.
Both men had pleaded guilty in March to the felony murder of Walker at his Carlsen Field, Chaguanas home, two days before Christmas.
While the judge began with a starting point of 30 years’ hard labour, this was significantly reduced given the guilty pleas and the time the two had already spent in custody.
They both received an automatic one-third reduction and additional deductions representing the more than 11 years they had been in the custody of the State.
Both men will spend just about nine years in prison before being released.
Their guilty pleas came following discussions between their attorneys and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). It was agreed that they would plead guilty to felony murder.
Under the felony murder rule, a person cannot be sentenced to death.
While the death penalty could not have applied in this case, Justice Henderson said the matter was a difficult one because of the facts.
On the day of the incident, Ramay and Subero were at Walker’s home painting when, sometime around 6 p.m., they went into his bedroom, tied him up and stabbed him in the neck, before tying his hands with electrical cords and demanding his bank account details.
With Walker unable to do so at the time, his body was set ablaze before the two escaped with several electronic items.
The following month they were both arrested and charged.
In his statement to police, Ramay said before fleeing the scene, he asked Walker for forgiveness since the killing was not meant to occur.
Both men pinned the killing on each other.
While the judge noted that both men had expressed remorse, he said they had to be appropriately sentenced for their “senseless and cruel act”.
The judge pointed out that both men had difficult childhoods but this was no excuse for them to commit such a serious crime.
“You have to consider you have done something terrible,” said the judge.
He said ultimately the two will return to society and told them he expected their contribution to be telling people their story and what it had cost them.
He also expressed his displeasure with the length of time the case took to come to trial.
While in this instance Ramay and Subero pleaded guilty, the delay in cases being heard and determined was even more egregious when some people spend significant amounts of time in custody, only to be found not guilty.
“Eleven years is outrageous. We have become immune to the amount of time it takes for cases to come to trial. We cannot become numb to these delays. Eleven years is unforgiveable, unacceptable,” said the judge.
Attorneys Larry Williams and Toni Roberts appeared for Ramay, while Subero was represented by public defenders Delicia Helwig-Robertson and Aleena Ramjag.
State attorney Ambay Ramkkellawan appeared on behalf of the DPP’s Office.