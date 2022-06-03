Two men have been held for the murder of 28-year-old Jimmy Thomas.
Thomas was killed on May 24 during what police described as a robbery gone wrong, in Sangre Grande.
The two suspects were placed on identification parades on Wednesday night, and were positively identified by witnesses to the incident.
Police investigators are now expected to approach the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on how to proceed against the two men.
The suspects are from Sangre Chiquito and Freeport, and were detained last weekend.
Thomas’ killing was captured on CCTV cameras and uploaded to social media sites. The Express was told Thomas was liming near a bar on the Eastern Main Road, in the vicinity of Boodoo Circular, when around 8.54 p.m. last week Tuesday he was confronted by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.
The men attempted to grab Thomas’ gold chain, but he fought back against the two suspects. After a scuffle, the armed assailant shot Thomas several times at point-blank range.
They then grabbed Thomas’ gold chain and ran away.
People in the vicinity at the time notified the police and paramedics.
Officers from the Eastern Division Task Force and the Sangre Grande CID took Thomas to Sangre Grande District Hospital, where he was declared dead.