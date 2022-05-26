Two men have been charged with separate murders.
Labourer Ronaldo Assing and landscaper Sekayi Archer also faced charges of shooting with intent, possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of these items to endanger life.
Assing, 19 of Arima, was charged with the murder of Josiah Maloney, also 19 of Arima. Maloney was at his home with two other people on April 14 when two armed men allegedly entered and shot at them. Maloney died at the scene while a woman was wounded. The shooters escaped, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Investigations resulted in the arrest of the accused at his home on May 21 by officers of the Pinto police post.
Assing was charged by constable Theroulde of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Two, on Wednesday, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.
Archer, 21 of Maloney, was charged with the murder of Damien Goodman, which occurred on March 23.
Goodman, 40 of Maloney Gardens, was at the corner of Picoplat and Finch Drive, Maloney Gardens when he was shot. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he died.
Archer was arrested on May 21 in the Tunapuna area by HBI Region Two officers, the police's post stated.
He was charged with the offences by constable Melville on Wednesday, following advice from Gaspard.
Investigations in both cases were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Sylvester, Insp Ramjag and John and Sgt Stanisclaus, all of the HBI Region Two.
Assing and Archer were expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on Thursday.