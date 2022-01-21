Tobago has recorded two new cases of the Omicron variant within the past 24 hours.
According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the new cases bring the total number of Omicron patients to five.
The two Omicron cases were among a total of 41 new Covid-positive cases on the island.
The total number of active cases stand at 969.
There are currently 33 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with six of those being fully vaccinated, one partially vaccinated, and 26 with an unvaccinated status.
With no new deaths being recorded, the Covid-19 death toll remains at 222.
Following the reporting of the first case of the virus in 2020, 5,231 patients have since recovered.