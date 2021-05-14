The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has taken delivery of two Cape Class Coast Guard vessels from shipbuilder Austal, at its shipyard in Perth, Australia.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (accompanied by Foreign Minister, Dennis Moses and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young) met with Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop, on 24th May 2018 to discuss the procurement and financing of the vessels using their Export Financing and Insurance Corporation (EFIC) and the Australian Defence Fund.
The Prime Minister delivered a comprehensive statement on the details of this issue in Parliament on Friday 11 January, 2019.
See statement here: https://bit.ly/3yddaiA.
The vessels are scheduled to leave Australia for Trinidad and Tobago on May 20, transported on a heavy lift ship.
They are expected to arrive in Trinidad in mid-July, weather permitting, after a six to seven week journey.
The two vessels, designated TTCG Scarborough and TTCG Port of Spain, are welcomed additions to our National Security and economic marine protection, as they have been built to specification, approved by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, to provide the necessary monitoring and offshore patrolling of all our marine acreage.