Tobago has recorded two additional Covid-19 fatalities.

According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the two recent deaths are that of a 90-year-old female with comorbidities and a 50-year-old female, also with comorbidities.

The island has also recorded 51 new cases of the virus within the past 24 hours.

Following is Tobago's clinical update as at December 8:

New cases - 51

Active cases - 996

Patients in State isolation - 62

Patients in Home isolation - 927

Patients in ICU - 7

Patients at Step-down facility - 0

Discharges - 6

New deaths - 2

Total persons tested - 19,815

Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 4,556

Total recovered patients - 3,420

Total deaths - 140

Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 23,473

Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 22,507

Persons with flu-like symptoms are advised to stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

