Tobago has recorded two additional Covid-19 fatalities.
According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the two recent deaths are that of a 90-year-old female with comorbidities and a 50-year-old female, also with comorbidities.
The island has also recorded 51 new cases of the virus within the past 24 hours.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at December 8:
New cases - 51
Active cases - 996
Patients in State isolation - 62
Patients in Home isolation - 927
Patients in ICU - 7
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 6
New deaths - 2
Total persons tested - 19,815
Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 4,556
Total recovered patients - 3,420
Total deaths - 140
Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 23,473
Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 22,507
Persons with flu-like symptoms are advised to stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).