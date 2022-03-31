A man is expected to re-appear virtually before a San Fernando magistrate on Thursday on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.
Marlon Macoon, 30 of St Madeleine, was sent to St Ann’s Hospital on Tuesday to establish his present mental state, as he has a history of mental illness, a post on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated. Macoon is to also undergo a PCR test.
He appeared before senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh after he was allegedly found in possession of a black and silver revolver and two rounds of ammunition. The matters were adjourned to Thursday.
Macoon was arrested by officers of the Southern Division, during an anti-crime exercise on March 25, supervised by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supt Carty and Sgt Joseph and which included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.
Behrane Lewis also appeared virtually before the San Fernando Court on Tuesday. He was placed on $500,000 bail on charges of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and shooting with intent.
His matters were adjourned to April 19.
Lewis, 28 of Cocoyea, was arrested and charged by officers of the Southern Division Task Force on March 28, following a report of shooting with intent against a woman on that same date.